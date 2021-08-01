Search our Archive

01/08/2021

Residents in area of Clonmel living in fear of drug dealers

Security gates sought for lane at rear of houses

Drug dealing

Concern has been expressed about drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in an area of Upper Irishtown, Clonmel

Drug dealing and a lot of anti-social behaviour is taking place in an area of Upper Irishtown in Clonmel, where the installation of security gates has been requested.
Cllr Pat English has requested the gates for the access lane to the rear of houses 1-11 in Upper Irishtown, off Sergeant’s Lane.
He told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that a number of elderly residents lived in the area and they were looking for security gates because of the drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.
Cllr Richie Molloy said that people in that area were living in fear of those who were using that area as a hideout, especially during the summer.
The meeting was informed that the request would be considered.
It was stated in District Engineer Eoin Powell’s report that this is a public road, and as such closing off this road/laneway at the behest of only a few people could prove quite problematic.

