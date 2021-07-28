Signed racecard by famous Tipperary jockey among items going under the hammer to support Irish Cancer Society

A racecard from this year's Aintree Grand National, signed by winning jockey Rachael Blackmore, is among the items being auctioned online to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society
Hurling for Cancer Research has announced the launch of its online auction in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.
The full list of auction items is now available to view online, with all funds raised donated to the Irish Cancer Society to support their work in cancer research. The Irish Cancer Society is the largest voluntary funder of cancer research in Ireland and currently funds over 100 cancer researchers across Ireland.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the online auction will take the place of the annual Hurling for Cancer charity hurling match, which is usually held between a host of sports and TV personalities, and organised by racehorse trainer Jim Bolger and champion jockey Davy Russell.
Among the incredible prizes donated are luxury overnight stays at both Lyrath Estate Hotel and Spa Kilkenny and Mount Juliet Estate Kilkenny; a coveted signed Dublin football jersey and a 2021 Aintree Grand National racecard signed by world famous Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore, who rode the winner of the race, Minella Times.
The full list of auction items is now available to view at www.galabid.com/hurlingforcancer.
The auction closes on Tuesday August 10 at 9pm on what should have been Hurling For Cancer Research match day.
