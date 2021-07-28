Two-day "walk-in" Covid-19 vaccination clinic for people aged 16 and over planned for Clonmel

A two-day "walk-in" Covid Vaccination Clinic for people aged 16 years and over will take place at Clonmel Park Hotel, Clonmel this Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31.

The vaccination clinic will be open on Friday from 9 am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm. It will be open on Saturday from 8am - 1pm. No appointment is necessary.

The Covid-19 vaccination administered will be the Pfizer vaccine and it will be available to all those aged 16 years and over, who wish to receive their first vaccine. Those aged 16 and 17-years- old must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Registration will take place at the Vaccination Centre (if you have not already registered) and the below is required:

· Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN),

· Photo ID

· Your Eircode,

· And an email address and a mobile number.

If you have already registered online your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre. If you have any concerns regarding vaccination you should discuss them with your GP. Contact number for enquiries (086) 4182290 from 9am to 5pm. For more information log on to: www.vaccine.hse.ie