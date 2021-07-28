Search our Archive

28/07/2021

Two-day "walk-in" Covid-19 vaccination clinic for people aged 16 and over planned for Clonmel

No appointment needed

Two-day "walk-in" Covid-19 vaccination clinic for people aged 16 and over planned for Clonmel

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

A two-day "walk-in" Covid Vaccination Clinic for people aged 16 years and over will take place at Clonmel Park Hotel, Clonmel this Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31.  

The vaccination clinic will be open on Friday from 9 am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm. It will be open on Saturday from 8am - 1pm. No appointment is necessary.

 The Covid-19 vaccination administered will be the Pfizer vaccine and it will be available to all those aged 16 years and over, who wish to receive their first vaccine.  Those aged 16 and 17-years- old must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.   

 Registration will take place at the Vaccination Centre (if you have not already registered) and the below is required:

 

·        Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN),

·        Photo ID

·        Your Eircode,

·        And an email address and a mobile number.

If you have already registered online your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre. If you have any concerns regarding vaccination you should discuss them with your GP. Contact number for enquiries  (086) 4182290 from 9am to 5pm. For more information log on to: www.vaccine.hse.ie

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie