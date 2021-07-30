Search our Archive

30/07/2021

A great 'Tipperary welcome' for pilgrims on their local camino

CAHIR

The last group of St Declan’s Way pilgrims head off from Cahir to Goatenbridge last Saturday

The Cahir Tidy Towns Group welcomed the St Declan’s Way pilgrims to town last weekend.
Since 2016 when we opened the St Declan’s Grove we have been promoting the pilgrim path and recently the route got official authorisation that it is now one of Ireland’s fully insured tracks and trails and a Camino between Cashel and Ardmore. We would like to thank all our members who have been involved as stewards, guides and safety reps on the guided walks over the years and last weekend was no exception when members were out in force to help in sweltering conditions. Well done to all.
Watering of plants is difficult in the current hot spell and many plants are struggling but we seem to be winning the battle. Traffic safety works will be carried out on the Ardfinnan Road in the coming weeks so there will be some disruption. We will need to rebuild the flower beds in this area and it gives us a chance to put in some more suitable planting that suits both pollinators and also as this entrance to the town will need to be looking its best. There are footpath repairs planned in some estates so we are already working towards next year’s application and with adjudicators in mind due to visit to see this year’s work. Thanks also to our litter pickers who are out in force these days and keeping on top of things. Last week was a difficult one for members also as we said farewell to Bernie McGrath of Woodview who is a sister to Breda Gallagher and Ann Lyons, both prominent members of the group and we extend our sympathies. We also send our condolences to the Lonergan family in Goatenbridge on the sudden passing of Martin who used to collect the cans for our monthly collection and had visited Cahir on many occasions during his time as a councillor and former Mayor. Rest in Peace.

