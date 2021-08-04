Revealed: Tender call for new Digital Hub in Tipperary Town has been issued

A tender call has been issued for the development of a new Digital Hub and Innovation Centre in Tipperary Town.

Tipperary Innovation ENGINE is a collaboration between multiple stakeholders including Tipperary County Council, Enterprise Ireland, Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force and Jobs4Tipp, and will be based at the existing Tipperary Technology Park on Rosanna Road.

The Hub will be part of a network of Digital Hubs in the Mid-West, and is being funded to the tune of € €500,000 by Enterprise Ireland under the Regional Enterprise Development Fund (REDF), with Tipperary County Council providing €127,000 in matching funding over the lifetime of the project.

Tipperary ENGINE will bring to market up to 40 flexible hot desks and co-working spaces, office space and meeting rooms, a training room, and associated facilities.

Mary Hannah Hourigan, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary/ Cahir/Cashel Municipal District, stated that the facility “will have the capacity to create a network of SMEs, start-ups and entrepreneurs, housed in a modern facility”.

Pat Slattery, Director of Services, Tipperary County Council, added that the facility “will provide the physical space for existing and new companies to locate their place of work; but also by co-locating with enterprise support services”.

Michael Begley, Programme Manager with Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force, said: “A lack of turnkey office and enterprise space has been stymieing enterprise development in Tipperary Town, so it is hugely important to continue to develop infrastructure of this nature in the coming years.”

Morgan Mooney, Jobs4Tipp, said: “A small e-hub is operational currently, but this funding will deliver high quality facilities for remote working with on-site management and regional support from ENGINE Limerick.”

The closing date for the tender call-out is August 17.

Works are expected to commence in October, with the new Digital Hub launching in early 2022.

Recruitment of a full-time Digital Hub and Innovation Centre manager, to market the facilities and develop new business opportunities, will also begin later this year.