SOLAS calls on Tipperary community education providers to apply for fund

Community education providers in Tipperary are being given the opportunity to apply for funding for eligible projects under the €10 million Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Fund 2021.
The fund opened for applications on July 30.
The fund was announced by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris and is administered by SOLAS, the further education and training authority and the sixteen local Education and Training Boards.
The aim of the fund is to support community education for adult learners in Tipperary and across Ireland who have the highest level of need, with a strong focus on building the digital infrastructure of community education providers to increase the capacity to deliver online learning.
The latest phase of the fund is seeking to support projects under three main categories
Digital Technologies, where the supply of devices is considered a barrier to learning;
Learner Assistance, to help, for example, with the cost of books and materials, childcare and essential travel;
and Reach-out and/or Mentoring, for awareness-raising and promoting re-engagement.
For full details visit www.SOLAS.ie
