04/08/2021

More new cars registered in Tipperary from January-July than same period last year

Increase of 224 represents 10.47% rise

New vehicle statistics

Official new vehicle statistics have been released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI)

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

2,364 new cars were registered in Tipperary from January to July, compared to 2,140 in the same period last year. 

This increase of 224 represents a 10.47% rise.

There were 26,483 new car registrations throughout the country for July, compared to 21,171 in July 2020 and 24,681 in July 2019, according to official new vehicle statistics released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

Revealed: Tender call for new Digital Hub in Tipperary Town has been issued

Great news

