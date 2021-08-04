More new cars registered in Tipperary from January-July than same period last year

Official new vehicle statistics have been released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI)
2,364 new cars were registered in Tipperary from January to July, compared to 2,140 in the same period last year.
This increase of 224 represents a 10.47% rise.
There were 26,483 new car registrations throughout the country for July, compared to 21,171 in July 2020 and 24,681 in July 2019, according to official new vehicle statistics released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).
