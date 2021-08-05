05/08/2021

Search our Archive

Music and song fill Carrick-on-Suir theatre for its first show since pandemic began

Music and song fill Carrick-on-Suir theatre for its first show since pandemic began

First cousins Áine Power and Niamh Power were among the performers at the Clancy Family & Friends concert Picture John Denby

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Music and singing lifted the roof off Carrick-on-Suir’s Brewery Lane Theatre once more last Friday as it hosted its first event since the pandemic began – a concert celebrating the Clancy Brothers’ music legacy.
The concert performed before a restricted audience of 28 people featured a line-up of local musicians and singers, many of them related to the Clancy Brothers. The show mixed well-known ballads with new numbers and finished off with some Clancy Brothers’ favourites.
“It was great to see the theatre open again. There were a few different music styles featured in the concert. It was lovely,” said Brewery Lane Theatre Chairperson, Ann Mansell.
The one thing Ann missed due to pandemic restrictions was not having the interval where the audience enjoys refreshments and a chat in the theatre’s art gallery.
Meanwhile, tickets for Brewery Lane’s second Clancy Brothers Festival event - Brian Friel’s one-act drama, Lovers : Losers, go on sale this Thursday, August 5.
There will be six performances of the play on the weekends of August 14/15 and August 20/21. There will be a mix of lunchtime and evening shows. Tickets can be booked by phoning (086) 1274 736 from 10am to 1pm, Tuesday to Friday.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

Michael Breen

Action from the All-Ireland senior hurling quarter final with Michael Breen to the fore for Tipp

Sport

Tipperary GAA Scene

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group