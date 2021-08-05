Music and song fill Carrick-on-Suir theatre for its first show since pandemic began

First cousins Áine Power and Niamh Power were among the performers at the Clancy Family & Friends concert Picture John Denby
Music and singing lifted the roof off Carrick-on-Suir’s Brewery Lane Theatre once more last Friday as it hosted its first event since the pandemic began – a concert celebrating the Clancy Brothers’ music legacy.
The concert performed before a restricted audience of 28 people featured a line-up of local musicians and singers, many of them related to the Clancy Brothers. The show mixed well-known ballads with new numbers and finished off with some Clancy Brothers’ favourites.
“It was great to see the theatre open again. There were a few different music styles featured in the concert. It was lovely,” said Brewery Lane Theatre Chairperson, Ann Mansell.
The one thing Ann missed due to pandemic restrictions was not having the interval where the audience enjoys refreshments and a chat in the theatre’s art gallery.
Meanwhile, tickets for Brewery Lane’s second Clancy Brothers Festival event - Brian Friel’s one-act drama, Lovers : Losers, go on sale this Thursday, August 5.
There will be six performances of the play on the weekends of August 14/15 and August 20/21. There will be a mix of lunchtime and evening shows. Tickets can be booked by phoning (086) 1274 736 from 10am to 1pm, Tuesday to Friday.
