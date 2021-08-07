07/08/2021

War of Independence exhibition at Tipperary museum is 'really worth a view'

Steady flow of visitors to museum in Clonmel

War of Independence exhibition

Above: At the official opening of the War of Independence exhibition at the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History in Clonmel were, from left, County Librarian Damien Dullaghan; Museum Curator Marie McMahon; Tipperary County Council Director of Services Brian Beck; Michael Smith, then County Council Cathaoirleach; Joe MacGrath, County Council CEO and Cllr Siobhán Ambrose, former Mayor of Clonmel. Picture: John D Kelly

The War of Independence exhibition at the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History in Clonmel was among the best he had ever seen, County Librarian Damien Dullaghan stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
It was an outstanding piece and really worth a view, he stated.

District Mayor Michael Murphy said it was an incredible exhibition and was definitely one for all to see.
Cllr Pat English said the exhibition was excellent.
He asked how many people were viewing it, and he said it needed to be publicised more.
He said great credit was due to curator Marie McMahon, Jayne Sutcliffe and the team at the museum.
Cllr English wondered if it would be followed by a similar exhibition on the Civil War.
Cllr Siobhán Ambrose also praised the museum exhibition.
Mr Dullaghan said there had been a steady flow of visitors to the museum to view the exhibition.
His understanding was that there would be a follow-on Civil War exhibition next year.
The museum at Mick Delahunty Square, is open from Monday to Friday and is closed on Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Mondays.
It may be contacted at:076-1065252 or email: museum@tipperarycoco.ie

