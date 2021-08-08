Request for promotional video to help sell Clonmel

The Main Guard in Clonmel’s town centre
A promotional video was needed in terms of selling Clonmel from a commercial and tourist perspective, Cllr Siobhán Ambrose has stated.
As the county’s capital town with so much to offer, such a video needed to be fast-tracked to sell the wonderful town we live in, Cllr Ambrose told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
She said that the last promotional video was archaic at this stage.
There were now more amenities in the town that needed to be highlighted, such as the Sports Hub, the Flights of Discovery tourism project and the redevelopment of Kickham Barracks, said Cllr Ambrose.
District Administrator Jim Dillon said he had contacted the Community and Enterprise Section of Tipperary County Council, who had been dealing with the issue of promotional videos.
