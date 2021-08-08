New entrance planned for cemetery car park in Clonmel

Above: At the new columbarium at St Patrick’s Cemetery in Clonmel are, from left, Ruairí Boland, senior executive engineer; Marie O’Donnell, Clonmel Borough District; District Mayor Siobhan Ambrose and District Administrator Jim Dillon. Picture: John D. Kelly

The entrance to St Patrick’s Cemetery in Clonmel at the new car park would be moved under improvement works to be carried out, District Engineer Eoin Powell stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

Mr Powell said the entrance would be moved because currently there wasn’t enough room for two cars to swing in and out at the same time. The new, sandstone entrance with railings and gates would be moved closer to St Patrick’s Road.

Some planting would also take place there.

Cllrs Siobhán Ambrose and Pat English had asked when the upgrading works would take place at the new car park at the cemetery.

Cllr Ambrose also said that the new columbarium at St Patrick’s was now activated and the first ashes had been interred there. Acting Town Manager Clare Curley said she had signed off on the funding for the work at the cemetery. She said she was very conscious that the officials had worked with the members to expedite the upgrading of the entrance, and this would be of huge benefit.

She stated that the cemetery was kept incredibly well and she was also pleased that the columbarium had been installed.