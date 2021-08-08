08/08/2021

Search our Archive

New entrance planned for cemetery car park in Clonmel

Sandstone entrance with railings and gates will be provided

Columbarium

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Above: At the new columbarium at St Patrick’s Cemetery in Clonmel are, from left, Ruairí Boland, senior executive engineer; Marie O’Donnell, Clonmel Borough District; District Mayor Siobhan Ambrose and District Administrator Jim Dillon. Picture: John D. Kelly

The entrance to St Patrick’s Cemetery in Clonmel at the new car park would be moved under improvement works to be carried out, District Engineer Eoin Powell stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
Mr Powell said the entrance would be moved because currently there wasn’t enough room for two cars to swing in and out at the same time. The new, sandstone entrance with railings and gates would be moved closer to St Patrick’s Road.
Some planting would also take place there.

Cllrs Siobhán Ambrose and Pat English had asked when the upgrading works would take place at the new car park at the cemetery.
Cllr Ambrose also said that the new columbarium at St Patrick’s was now activated and the first ashes had been interred there. Acting Town Manager Clare Curley said she had signed off on the funding for the work at the cemetery. She said she was very conscious that the officials had worked with the members to expedite the upgrading of the entrance, and this would be of huge benefit.
She stated that the cemetery was kept incredibly well and she was also pleased that the columbarium had been installed.

Test delays continue for Tipperary motorists

Those awaiting their tests are extremely frustrated at this stage

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media