Council urged to restore life guard to river in Carrick-on-Suir

The River Suir at Sean Healy Park in Carrick-on-Suir
A Carrick-on-Suir councillor has called on Tipperary County Council to employ a lifeguard on a section of the River Suir in Carrick-on-Suir popular with young swimmers. Cllr David Dunne issued the call at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s monthly meeting.
He told council management there were a lot of people swimming in the River Suir at Sean Healy Park where there was a slipway for boats and kayaks. “Is there any chance we can get a lifeguard back,” he asked.
Cllr Dunne, meanwhile, reminded the public that a section of the river further downstream at the back of Ormond Castle in Carrick-on-Suir was dangerous for swimming and there was a tragic drowning there a number of years ago. He pointed out that warning signs were supposed to have been erected in that area and urged the council to look again at getting this done.
Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s Director of Services, Brian Beck, responded that he would bring back the issues highlighted by Cllr Dunne’s to the council’s Environment Section, which dealt with this area.
