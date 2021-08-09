09/08/2021

Con men claiming to the gardaí stole cash from elderly county Tipperary man

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Fraudsters posing as gardaí called to an elderly man's home in Cahir last week and stole a sum of money from him after claiming they were checking for counterfeit bank notes.

Two men called to the door of the pensioner's home at Derrygrath, Cahir on the night of Monday, August 3 while he was in bed. When he answered the door, they told him they were checking bank notes in the area. He showed them a sum of money he had in his house and they stole it from him.

A Cahir Garda Station spokesman appealed to the public not to engage with anybody claiming to be gardai who calls to their home seeking to check bank notes. He stressed that members of An Garda Siochana do not do this.

He advised anyone who receives such callers to close their door and contact the gardaI.

Anyone with information that may assist the gardaí investigating this crime are asked to contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222.

