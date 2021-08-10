'No sign of any inspection taking place' at playground in Tipperary village

File photo
No sign of any inspection taking place at the playground in Ballingarry yet, according to the local notes in this week's Nationalist.
Notes correspondent, Jimmy Maher said: 'What a pity as the summer is quickly slipping away.
'Hopefully it will happen soon before the children go back to school.'
