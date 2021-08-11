11/08/2021

Tipperary people encouraged to become more informed about palliative care

Palliative Care Week runs from September 12-18

Palliative Care Week

Palliative Care Week aims to raise awareness across the island of Ireland about the difference palliative care can make to people’s quality of life

The All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care (AIIHPC) is calling on people in Tipperary to become more informed about palliative care and its benefits as part of Palliative Care Week.

Now in its eighth year, Palliative Care Week takes place from September 12-18.

Palliative Care Week aims to raise awareness across the island of Ireland about the difference palliative care can make to people’s quality of life.

This year’s theme is Palliative Care: It’s more than you think.

It reflects AIIHPC’s commitment to raising awareness of the positive impact that palliative care has on the lives of people with life-limiting illnesses and their families, allowing them to live their lives as fully as they can.

It also recognises the role of health and social care professionals in providing palliative care support to people across the island of Ireland.

To find out more about Palliative Care Week visit thepalliativehub.com/public- awareness

 

