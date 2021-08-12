12/08/2021

Long-serving member of the clergy in Tipperary is retiring

Canon Barbara Fryday says she will miss Clonmel and the parishioners

Barbara Fryday

Canon Barbara Fryday is retiring from the Church of Ireland’s Clonmel Union of Parishes

Eamonn Wynne

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Barbara Fryday admits that it was with some reluctance that she moved to Clonmel 15 years ago.
But now, as she prepares to leave when she retires as Canon of Old St Mary’s and the Church of Ireland Clonmel Union of Parishes, she says she will miss the town and its people.
Canon Fryday is retiring on her birthday this Friday, August 13, when she will leave the rectory in Silversprings and move back to her home in Dundrum in west Tipperary.
She leaves with many fond memories of her time in Clonmel, including the annual Christmas party in the rectory and summer fundraisers.
She was also a mould-breaker, as she was the first female rector appointed in Clonmel when she succeeded Rev George Knowd in 2006.
Born Barbara Kearon in Gorey in county Wexford, the family lived in Courtown before moving to Ferrybank on the north side of Waterford city when she was six.
This was a significant event in her life, as she recalls it was the first time she encountered the luxuries of electricity, running water and a bath.
Pre-ordination, Canon Fryday was a primary school teacher and served for a number of years in Scoil Chormaic in Cashel in the 1980s.
She was ordained a deacon in 1992 and the following year was ordained a priest. 
In the early days of the priesthood she served as a non-stipendiary in the Cashel Union of Parishes before moving to Kilcooley in the Slieveardagh area of Tipperary.
During her time in Clonmel she also served as chairperson of the board of management of the Parochial School on the Western Road in Clonmel.
Canon Fryday is married to John and the couple have two daughters and a son, Laura, Maeve and Howard.
She says she will miss her parishioners (of which there are more than 200 in the Clonmel Union) and she will miss Clonmel.
Her successor won’t be appointed until after she has departed.
Plans for the future include taking life easy and devoting more time to gardening at her Dundrum home.
She is wished all the very best in her well-earned retirement. 

