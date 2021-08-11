Gardaí investigate smashing of house front window in Tipperary village

Cahir gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing a white car involved in the smashing of a front window of a house in Clogheen.
The car pulled up outside the house at Market Street, Clogheen around 2am on Monday, August 2 and an occupant got out and broke the window.
Anyone with information that may assist the garda investigation into this crime should contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222.
