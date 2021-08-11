Projects planned for revitalisation of Tipperary Town

Tipperary town is to be a case study for planning students from Queens University Belfast
Cllr Annemarie Ryan is encouraging people to read about the work being carried out by Tipperary Town Revitalisation to acquaint themselves with the various projects proposed.
Have a read about the work of Tipperary Town Revitalisation . A special word of thanks to Michael Begley who has worked tirelessly since he started as Project Manager only a few months ago. Fingers crossed we will be successful in the funding bids.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.