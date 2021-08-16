Tipperary Blueway sponsored walk from Carrick to Kilsheelan to benefit local causes

Walkers enjoying a stroll on the River Suir Blueway
The Blueway 50:50 Sponsored Walk along the river bank between Carrick-on-Suir and Kilsheelan on Sunday, September 5.
The walk is a collaboration between Carrick-on-Suir and Clonmel Lions Club to raise funds for a number of local community groups including Carrick-on-Suir Brass Band, Owning House Retirement Home and the new Outdoor Classroom at the Presentation Primary School in Carrick-on-Suir.
Carrick-on-Suir Brass Band says it plans to spend the proceeds it receives from the walk on much needed repairs to its band room.
The sponsored walk will start at Sean Healy Park in Carrick at 10.30am on September 5 and there will be refreshments and transport home at the finish line at Kilsheelan.
Sponsorship cards are available from any Lions Club members, by contacting the club through its Facebook page or by contacting any of the three groups benefiting from the fundraising.
Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club president Brian White said individuals and family groups who haven’t collected sponsorship cards are also welcome to take part in the walk on the day.
