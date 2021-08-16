Public invited to engage with Cahir enhancement plan

New benches in Inch Field – more works done recently in Inch Field. The Tidy Towns judges will surely be impressed
Tipperary County Council have appointed Nicholas de Jong Associates (Urban Design) and Malachy Walsh and Partners (Consulting Engineers) to prepare the Cahir Public Realm Enhancement Scheme.
This exciting initiative for Cahir Town Centre encompasses The Square, Castle Street and part of Old Church Street. The public realm enhancements are intended to transform Cahir Town Centre by providing socio-economic, cultural and environmental benefits for residents, businesses and visitors.
We would very much like to obtain the public’s views on how the proposals could be developed.
By clicking on the following link, viewing the Concept Options and completing the online form you will be able to have your say on how Cahir Town Centre Public Realm Enhancement should be developed:
The Concept Options will be on display in Cahir Library along with hard copy comment forms.
This pre planning consultation will close on Friday 27th of August so please be sure to have your say on this exciting project for Cahir.
Tipperary County Council consultation portal
