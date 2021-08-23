John Spillane to play at Clonmel Busking Festival

Acclaimed singer songwriter John Spillane released his new single 'Under That Old Clare Moon' on August 13 .

A regular visitor to Clonmel John will re turn for this years Busking Festival and will perform inconcert at Hearne’s Hotel on Friday August 27

It’s taken from his recent album 100 Snow White Horses which was a huge critical and commercial success, making number eight on the list of Official Top 10 biggest albums released so far in 2021 by Irish acts.

‘Under That Old Clare Moon’ is a beautiful and wistful romantic ballad featuring ethereal backing vocals from Pauline Scanlan. John explains, ‘I composed the song in 2016 and first performed it in Cratloe, County Clare on Valentine's Night 2019 in the house of well-loved local musician Ger O' Donnell. I then had the huge honour of performing it with the iconic Kilfenora Céilí Band at the Leinster Fleadh that same year. They gave it the ultimate Clare stamp of approval!’

The song is accompanied by a stunning video which was filmed on the stage of the Everyman Theatre in Cork, a venue very close to John’s heart as he has performed his Christmas Variety Show there every year for the last 22 years.

It was directed by filmmaker and cameraman Barry Donnelan, and choreographed by Karena Walsh, with the very talented Emma Gibbons taking the role of senior dancer and junior dancers coming from the Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance.

The single-take video features John as a caretaker of the theatre, cleaning up after a show when he begins to think back on his life. In his mind’s eye, different memories of his life burst onto the stage depicted by dancers of different ages.

‘Under That Old Clare Moon’ is the third single to be taken from Spillane’s album 100 Snow White Horses which received glowing reviews.

Tony Clayton Lea in The Sunday Business Post praised the album saying, ‘well-structured, melodious folk songs that resonate with specific, acutely observed Irish storylines’, and Will Russell from Hot Press said that ‘John Spillane, startlingly alive to the breath of nature, is among the last of the great bards. 100 Snow White Horses is a balm to soothe sore souls…’.

For his fans who are eager to hear the album live, John has a number of gigs scheduled in Ireland in the coming months. Some of them have already sold out so don’t waste any time in booking tickets.