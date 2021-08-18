Nine in ten Tipperary people value their freedom and health more after the pandemic

Women are more likely than men to have experienced a change in how they value almost all of the important elements of life in the wake of the pandemic
81% of people in Ireland have approached looking after their own wellbeing differently as a result of Covid-19, according to a new survey from leading protection specialist Royal London.
The pandemic has had a profound impact on the way we, as a nation, view our own lives, as evidenced by the survey, undertaken by iReach, which also revealed that 89% of respondents (1,000 adults throughout the country) now place greater importance on their “freedom”.
The findings also showed that the young people of Ireland were most likely to say the pandemic has changed the way they view the big things in life – family, friends, career, health and wellbeing, work life balance and freedom.
This was also the case for women, who were more likely than men to have experienced a change in how they value almost all of these important elements of life.
More News
Women are more likely than men to have experienced a change in how they value almost all of the important elements of life in the wake of the pandemic
Oliwia Walenciuk on the day of her graduation from TY in St Mary’s Convent Secondary School, Nenagh, with deputy principal Brian Lawlor, receiving her Certificate of Recognition, as well as her prize
Clonmel Rowing Club’s Daire Lynch (second from left) competing in the Queen Mother Challenge Cup at Henley Regatta last weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.