18/08/2021

Search our Archive

Nine in ten Tipperary people value their freedom and health more after the pandemic

Eight in ten have changed the way they approach their wellbeing

Health and wellbeing

Women are more likely than men to have experienced a change in how they value almost all of the important elements of life in the wake of the pandemic

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

81% of people in Ireland have approached looking after their own wellbeing differently as a result of Covid-19, according to a new survey from leading protection specialist Royal London.

The pandemic has had a profound impact on the way we, as a nation, view our own lives, as evidenced by the survey, undertaken by iReach, which also revealed that 89% of respondents (1,000 adults throughout the country) now place greater importance on their “freedom”.

The findings also showed that the young people of Ireland were most likely to say the pandemic has changed the way they view the big things in life – family, friends, career, health and wellbeing, work life balance and freedom.

This was also the case for women, who were more likely than men to have experienced a change in how they value almost all of these important elements of life.

Tipperary migrant and refugee activists sought for community leadership training programme

Plan to empower migrant activists to lead positive change in their communities

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media