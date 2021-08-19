19/08/2021

The late Michael O'Mahony was great friend of one of Tipperary's best-known soccer clubs

Long association with Clonmel Town for many years

The late Michael O'Mahony

Michael O’Mahony, Mountain Road, Clonmel, who died last Monday

The death last Monday of Michael O’Mahony, Hawthorn Cliff, Poulnagunogue, Mountain Road, Clonmel, has been widely mourned.
He had a long association with Clonmel Town Football Club for many years.
A post on the club’s Facebook page stated “the club are devastated on hearing the sad news of the passing of Michael O’Mahony.
“What can we say about Michael, he was a Town man to the core, a gentleman, a friend and a huge supporter of the club.
“His voice could always be heard on matchday, home and away, supporting his beloved club in old gold.
“A friend to all, Michael always had time for everyone with his infectious smile. He will be sorely sorely missed.
“Michael was a proud family man and I’m sure in his final few days he was extremely proud of his two grandsons Sam and Jack, who are currently involved in the Junior set-up.”
The club extends its deepest sympathy to Michael’s wife Mary, sons Seamus, Michael and Phillip, daughters Shirley and Fiona, grandchildren Sarah, Hazel, Isabel, Alexandra, Aaron, Sam, Jack and Emma, his extended family and friends.
A private Funeral Mass was celebrated in Ss Peter and Paul’s Church, Clonmel on Wednesday afternoon.  
Burial took place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

