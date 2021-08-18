How are you fixed? Tipperary Tidy Towns group could do with a little help!

Clogheen Tidy Towns

Clogheen Tidy Towns will hold another big grass cutting and general maintenance in Shanrahan Cemetery on Monday next, August 23 at 7pm. A big thank you to everyone who turned up to the last clean up. Please spread the word.

Mass in Ballysheehan and Templetenny

Mass will be celebrated in Ballysheehan Cemetery on Thursday, August 19 at 7.30pm.

And mass will be celebrated in Templetenny Cemetery on Friday, August 20 at 7.30pm. Fr Bobby Power will celebrate both masses.

Vee Rovers FC

Schoolboys: Shanbally United under 14s were away to Moyglass, where after being 3-0 down they clawed their way back to get on level terms only to concede two more goals near the end in a 5-3 defeat.

The under 16s were at home to Slievenamon on Friday where they gained a point in a 2-2 draw.

The Juniors had their first home game of the season on Sunday against St Michael’s. This difficult task was made even harder after two minutes through the consession of an early goal. Stout defending and hard work kept the Tipperary Town side at bay until the last minute of the half when they added another goal. Rover battled hard through the second half and created a few half chances but tired legs near the end saw Michael’s add three more goals.

The home side might have deserved more for their work rate and there were promising displays from a few more debutants.

Golden goal winner was Thomas Quirke (snr).

Fr. Sheehy’s

Our under 7 team went to a hurling blitz in Clonmel on Saturday and played 4 games against St. Mary’s and Ballybacon. They played very well and the skills are improving every week. Well done everybody.

Our under 13 and 15 teams had their scheduled matches postponed due to a shortage of referees. We appeal to all members to consider taking up the whistle. It is a great way to stay involved in games and to maintain fitness.

Our under 13 team start the hurling championship with a fixture against Cahir in Clogheen on this Thursday, August 19 at 7pm.

On Saturday we play Ballybacon at 11AMat home. The under 17s play Moyle Rovers in Ballylooby on Thursday at 7 pm and are away to Kilsheelan on Monday. Check our Twitter and Facebook for any changes.



Fr. Sheehy's Lotto

Lotto numbers drawn this week were 5, 7, 10, 16.

There was no jackpot winner and we had 4 match 3's (€38 each)

Noeleen Mulcahy Online

Marie Murphy Online

Tom O’Brien Clogheen

Pat O’Dwyer Cahir

Next week's jackpot will €6,450.

Thanks for your continued support.

Clogheen Notes

If you have notes for to be included in this paper, please forward them to p.j.english@hotmail.com or phone or text me on 087 798 4929 or drop them into the Vee Valley Fruit and Veg Shop Clogheen before 6pm Saturday.