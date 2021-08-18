18/08/2021

Join over 100 volunteers from Tipperary who have registered for Big Beach Clean

Over 200 clean-ups already planned across Ireland for third weekend of September

Big Beach Clean

Clean Coasts is calling for more people to join this international weekend of citizen science

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Registrations for the Big Beach Clean only opened a couple of weeks ago and 5,000 volunteers from all over Ireland have already registered to receive free clean-up kits to tackle litter in over 200 different locations. 

In County Tipperary, over 100 volunteers have already signed up to carry out clean-ups in different locations across the county. 

The Big Beach Clean is an annual call-to-action organised by Clean Coasts that calls on volunteers from communities all over Ireland getting involved to remove litter from our beautiful coast at the end of the bathing season, as part of the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), operated internationally by Ocean Conservancy.

This year, the initiative will run between September 17-19, which is also the same weekend as World Clean-up Day.  

Communities and volunteers across the country are invited to register their own clean-ups in any location in Ireland, no matter how far from the coast. Alternatively, Clean Coasts will be facilitating a number of clean-ups in several counties for people who wish to join them.

Places will be limited, so make sure you check the calendar of events and register your interest through Clean Coasts’ website - https://cleancoasts. org/our-initiatives/big-beach- clean/  or social media.  

The Big Beach Clean is also an opportunity for volunteers to get involved in a worldwide citizen science project, which involves collecting the amount and types of litter on Irish beaches and filling in Clean Coasts’ Marine Litter Data Cards.

This will help heighten awareness about the issue of marine litter serving as an indicator of the magnitude of the problem.

