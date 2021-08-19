19/08/2021

Search our Archive

It's 'Pure Tipperary' - Threshing and Auction event on Sunday week for South Tipperary Hospice

BOHERLAHAN/DUALLA

It's 'Pure Tipperary' - Threshing and Auction event for South Tipperary Hospice

Dualla Ploughing Association will hold a Threshing and Auction on Sunday, August 29 in Dualla.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Threshing and Auction
Dualla Ploughing Association will hold a Threshing and Auction on Sunday, August 29 in Dualla. It would be appreciated anyone who wishes to donate items for the auction. All proceeds to South Tipperary Hospice.

Cemetery Masses
Due to the Covid pandemic all Cemetery Masses outdoors are prohibited at this time. Instead we have decided to name next weekend August 21/22 as Cemetery Weekend. The Masses in Immaculate Conception Church, Boherlahan, on that weekend will be offered for all our dead from the parish and for all who are interred in the parish.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media