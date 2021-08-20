Tipperary champion - Golden girl Holly is the pride of the parish

ALDI COMMUNITY GAMES

Congratulations to Holly McNamara, Springfield who won gold in the 100m sprint representing New Inn Knockgraffon at the County Tipperary community games finals in Templemore on Saturday August 14.

Holly now qualifies for the Regional (Munster) finals which will take place in CIT, Cork on September 18. We wish her the very best of luck!

ROCK OF CASHEL GRAVEYARD TOURS

If anyone has any family buried here and they have a story to tell about this family relative, please feel free to contact the tour guides at the Rock of Cashel by emailing to “rockofcashel@opw.ie or send message to the “Rock of Cashel” Facebook page. As part of Heritage Week graveyard tours are in full swing.

For those who couldn't make it, they will be making a video tour for later in the week of the graveyard.

LOTTO

Results from Saturday August 14. Numbers drawn were 24, 26, 29, 31, NO WINNER (s) Lucky Dips x 4: Martin Boland, Mary O’Donnell, Andy & Julie Hennessy, Deirdre & Brendan Ryan to be entered into a monthly draw for €500 on Saturday September 4.

Sellers: Rockwell Rovers x 2, Andy Hennessy, Colm Heaney to be entered into a monthly draw for €100 on Saturday September 4.

This week's Jackpot is €10,000. Remember Lotto tickets can be purchased online (club force Rockwell Rovers), or at “The Shop”, Ollie’s Bar or Barron Pub, New Inn.

Thanks for your continued support.

SINCERE SYMPATHY

Sincere sympathy is extended to Kevin and Diane Moore and family, Knockgraffon on the death of Diane’s brother Liam Dillon, Croydon, England, formerly Ardfinnan who died recently.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.