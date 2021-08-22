Homes like this are rare if not impossible to find - Amazing 2-bedroom house in Clonmel

PRICE: €185,000

No. 8 William O'Brien Street, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

Cleverly designed and beautifully reconstructed and finished two bedroom single storey property with extension and garden to rear. This fine home is exceptional and impresses at every turn with every detail carefully thought out and expertly executed.

The front door opens in to a reception hall with double height ceiling and wood-effect tiled floor.

The open plan kitchen/living/dining is breath taking with the highest quality fixtures and fittings incorporated.

There are 2 bedrooms, the larger enjoying the benefit of a walk-in wardrobe. The shower room is fitted with top quality sanitary ware and heated towel rail.

Homes like this are rare if not impossible to find and we highly recommend an early viewing. Accommodation: Hallway: 5.7m x 1m: Wood effect tiled floor. Stira to partly floored attic. Kitchen/Dining/Living: 5.6m x 5.5m: Hand painted solid oak kitchen with units at eye and floor level and granite worktop. Fitted oven and microwave. Integrated fridge freezer. Stovax wood -burning stove set in fireplace with granite hearth. Upright wall mounted radiators. Curved velux roof lights. Wood-effect tiled floor. Triple glazed sliding door to garden.

Bedroom 1: 3.3m x 2.8m: Triple glazed window. Laminate flooring. T.V. point. Dome lighting. Curtains not included in sale. Walk-in Wardrobe: 1.8m x 1.8m: Railed and shelved.

Bedroom 2: 2.8m x 2.8m Shower Room: 2.4m x 1.9m:

W.c., w.h.b. Walk-in shower with rain-forest head. Wall-mounted medicine cabinet. Upright wall mounted radiator. Tiled floor to ceiling.

Velux window. Utility Room: 1.6m x 1.8m: Plumbed for washing machine. Counter-top. Shelving. Dome lighting. Garden Shed: 3.2m x 3.2m:

Concrete built garden house with adjoining bike shed.

Outside: Enclosed east-south facing private garden to rear with gated pedestrian access. Directions; E91 AF44.

Pass the Old Bridge Centra shop on the l.h.s. going towards the Dungarvan Road. William O'Brien Street is the next turn left before Cascade Park.