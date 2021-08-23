Windfall for Tipperary community groups from company's wind-powered funding

SSE Renewables, Ireland’s leading developer, owner and operator of renewable energy, has donated over €10,000 to nine community groups in the Limerick and Tipperary border area through its Coomacheo Community Fund.

The company's Community Investment Review contains information on the €1.1 million donated to 412 projects across Ireland in 2020/2021.

The Coomacheo Community Fund, which distributes wind-powered funding on behalf of Knockastanna Wind Farm, donated over €10,000 to nine community groups including schools, sports clubs and community centres.

Cappawhite national school will be putting this year’s funding towards purchasing a second-hand prefab to enable the school to continue with breakfast club and after-school facilities.

Principal, Alice Flynn said: “This community funding will enable us to continue to provide this much-needed service. Cappawhite National School is a DEIS school and has many families who benefit from the support of this breakfast club and, after school, we can assist parents in childcare.

"Pupils also get much-needed assistance with homework and are provided with a breakfast before school and meal after school.”

SSE Renewables provides voluntary community funding from its wind farms in support of energy efficiency, safety and sustainability projects.