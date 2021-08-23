Windfall for Tipperary community groups from company's wind-powered funding

The Coomacheo Community Fund distributes wind powered funding on behalf of Knockastanna Wind Farm
SSE Renewables, Ireland’s leading developer, owner and operator of renewable energy, has donated over €10,000 to nine community groups in the Limerick and Tipperary border area through its Coomacheo Community Fund.
The company's Community Investment Review contains information on the €1.1 million donated to 412 projects across Ireland in 2020/2021.
The Coomacheo Community Fund, which distributes wind-powered funding on behalf of Knockastanna Wind Farm, donated over €10,000 to nine community groups including schools, sports clubs and community centres.
Cappawhite national school will be putting this year’s funding towards purchasing a second-hand prefab to enable the school to continue with breakfast club and after-school facilities.
Principal, Alice Flynn said: “This community funding will enable us to continue to provide this much-needed service. Cappawhite National School is a DEIS school and has many families who benefit from the support of this breakfast club and, after school, we can assist parents in childcare.
"Pupils also get much-needed assistance with homework and are provided with a breakfast before school and meal after school.”
SSE Renewables provides voluntary community funding from its wind farms in support of energy efficiency, safety and sustainability projects.
More News
Mr. Dave Morgan, General Manager of Semple Stadium, Deputy Michael Lowry and Minister for Sport, Jack Chambers TD, pictured following a discussion on the Tipperary GAA Boards application for funding u
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.