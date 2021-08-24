Search our Archive

Walk-in Covid-19 tests available for six hours each day in Tipperary at Clonmel centre

Tests may also be booked by appointment

The Covid-19 test centre at the Moyle Rovers GAA centre near Clonmel is open for walk-in/no appointment tests each day from 8.30am to 11.30am and 2.30pm to 5.30pm

From today, Tuesday, August 24 there is a slight change of time for those attending on a walk-in/no appointment basis for a Covid-19 test on all seven days of the week at the Moyle Rovers GAA centre near Clonmel.

The following times for doing so will apply there: 8.30am to 11.30am and 2.30pm to 5.30pm daily.

People are also welcome to make an appointment for tests by self-referral, using the web portal for doing so at https://covid19test. healthservice.ie/hse-self- referral/

