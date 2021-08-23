Home of the Year are looking for participants for the next series

ShinAwiL are currently looking for participants for the next series of the RTE One television’s Home of the Year, which will be broadcast in the spring of 2022.

Each week the panel of three expert judges visits three homes across the country. They will tour each home, giving it a score out of ten. The home that receives the highest score goes through to the final of Home of the Year, where the judges crown the winner.

The producers are looking to cast a diverse range of homes and their owners throughout the whole of Ireland.

Big or small, the judges will be looking for what makes your home special and they will base their decisions on individuality, functionality and clever design, as well as their own areas of expertise.

To apply, just email homes@shinawil.com for an application form.

After you have submitted your application and some photographs of the interior and exterior of your home, one of the casting team may get in touch to organise a Zoom virtual recce with you.

Following this all applications will then be assessed, and the final 21 homes in the series will be decided.

Auditions are currently underway, with the heats filming throughout September and October.