Sad passing of well-known Dutchman who left his mark on his adopted Tipperary

The death occurred of Dirk Vanderwal at his daughter's home in Newcastle after a long illness bravely borne. Dirk was a well-known business man who had a number of fast food outlets over the years. Dirk was affectionately known as the Dutchman. He and his wife June ran the fastfood outlet in Clogheen for many years.
Deepest sympathies to his wife June (nee Maher), daughters Marion, Miranda and Malerie, sister Nel (Holland) and all his extended family.
Dirk’s cremation took place in Cork.
May he rest in peace.
