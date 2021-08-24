Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Leave No Trace programme will restore Glengarra Wood in Tipperary in European first

Former demesne woodland will be helped to recover its natural qualities

Leave No Trace

Maeve O’Reilly, environmental analyst, Gas Networks Ireland; Mark O'Connor, Leave No Trace advanced trainer; Liam Fleming, founder of Siul Eile; and Conor Ahern, head of HSQE, Gas Networks Ireland

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

In a European first, Gas Networks Ireland has marked the launch of its 2020 sustainability report by partnering with environmental group, Leave No Trace Ireland, to help restore Glengarra Wood in County Tipperary as part of the international Hot Spot programme.

As part of its commitment to supporting environmental, social and economic sustainability, the national gas network operator is working with Coillte and the Burncourt Community Group to help the former demesne woodland recover the natural qualities lost through the impact by littering and trail erosion. 

The Leave No Trace Hot Spot programme is a critical initiative designed to address areas impacted by outdoor activities and heavy use so they can be restored and thrive again.

Glengarra Wood will receive a unique, site-specific blend of training, expert consulting, education programmes, service projects, monitoring programmes and more, resulting in a sustainable outdoor area that is on the road to recovery.

Importantly, the programme also teaches people how to make responsible decisions when participating in outdoor activities​, to promote a sense of stewardship for the natural world and an understanding of how to reduce your carbon footprint.

Gas Networks Ireland volunteers will remove invasive species, plant native trees, clear access for recreation and remove litter and waste.

The team will also hold a Hot Spot BioBlitz, recording all species sightings and collating them into one database to complement the development of the biodiversity action plan.

The work, which will be funded by Gas Networks Ireland, will help form the basis for a bio-diversity plan for the future of the wood.

Gas Network Ireland’s corporate responsibility manager, Christina van der Kamp, said: "At Gas Networks Ireland we have a long history of supporting educational programmes in communities across Ireland.  Supporting biodiversity is a key part of our sustainability strategy and Leave No Trace Ireland shares this common goal with us.  

"Our unique partnership on the Hot Spot programme, a first for Ireland, demonstrates our commitment to promoting the importance of biodiversity, not only amongst our stakeholders but with our colleagues and the communities where we work.

"We’re working to support a cleaner, more sustainable future for Ireland."

Sad passing of well-known Dutchman who left his mark on his adopted Tipperary

LATE DIRK VANDERWAL

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media