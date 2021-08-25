Search our Archive

25/08/2021

Survey shows that no fines were issued for dog fouling in Tipperary last year

Campaign to create safer and cleaner environment on streets for people who are blind or vision impaired

Parked car

The type of car parking that causes problems for those who are blind or vision impaired

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

NCBI (National Council for the Blind of Ireland) has launched its Clear Our Paths campaign, aimed at creating a safer and cleaner environment on our streets for people who are blind or vision impaired to get around independently.   

June Tinsley, NCBI Head of Advocacy and Communications said "This campaign is aimed at informing and educating people on the implications of temporary obstacles and shared spaces for people who have sight loss. 

"Everyday obstacles such as cars parked on footpaths, dog fouling, overhanging branches and wheelie bins can obstruct or injure someone who is blind or vision impaired to navigate past safely. We are encouraging  people to be mindful of these obstacles and remove them to ensure our footpaths are safe and clean."   

As part of this campaign, NCBI has created a striking campaign video with a young NCBI service user to highlight the challenges caused by dog fouling in public areas.

Edith, a 9-year-old speaks about her experience as a cane user to assist her in her daily life and makes a plea to the public to pick up after their dogs. https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=a4Jxe8PNxyU   

Based on figures supplied by 29 of the 31 local authorities, very few fines have been issued for dog fouling, as permitted under Section 22 of The Litter Pollution Act. 

In 2020, twelve local authorities (including Tipperary) had issued no fines for dog fouling, eleven issued one fine, one issued two fines and five issued three fines. 

The number of fines issued may highlight a lack of enforcement but also indicates the threat of receiving a fine is not a strong enough deterrent to encourage pet owners to pick up after their dogs, says the NCBI.

Summer 2021 is being promoted as an "outdoor summer" due to Covid-19 and businesses and restaurants have responded accordingly. Many urban areas have become pedestrianised and plenty of outdoor furniture to facilitate outdoor dining is available.

These changes to the streetscapes have caused concern among some people who are blind or vision impaired, as furniture is not adequately cordoned off or the new layout of previously familiar streets is disorientating, says the NCBI.  

NCBI’s #ClearOurPaths  campaign will run across social media until this Friday, August 27, highlighting the different obstacles each day.

They encourage others to join them by sharing on their social media channels too. 

"Together, we can garner a greater understanding among the public about the needs of people with sight loss and how these temporary obstacles can impact their daily lives," says the NCBI.  

Leave No Trace programme will restore Glengarra Wood in Tipperary in European first

Former demesne woodland will be helped to recover its natural qualities

  

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media