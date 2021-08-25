Survey shows that no fines were issued for dog fouling in Tipperary last year

NCBI (National Council for the Blind of Ireland) has launched its Clear Our Paths campaign, aimed at creating a safer and cleaner environment on our streets for people who are blind or vision impaired to get around independently.

June Tinsley, NCBI Head of Advocacy and Communications said "This campaign is aimed at informing and educating people on the implications of temporary obstacles and shared spaces for people who have sight loss.

"Everyday obstacles such as cars parked on footpaths, dog fouling, overhanging branches and wheelie bins can obstruct or injure someone who is blind or vision impaired to navigate past safely. We are encouraging people to be mindful of these obstacles and remove them to ensure our footpaths are safe and clean."

As part of this campaign, NCBI has created a striking campaign video with a young NCBI service user to highlight the challenges caused by dog fouling in public areas.

Edith, a 9-year-old speaks about her experience as a cane user to assist her in her daily life and makes a plea to the public to pick up after their dogs. https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=a4Jxe8PNxyU

Based on figures supplied by 29 of the 31 local authorities, very few fines have been issued for dog fouling, as permitted under Section 22 of The Litter Pollution Act.

In 2020, twelve local authorities (including Tipperary) had issued no fines for dog fouling, eleven issued one fine, one issued two fines and five issued three fines.

The number of fines issued may highlight a lack of enforcement but also indicates the threat of receiving a fine is not a strong enough deterrent to encourage pet owners to pick up after their dogs, says the NCBI.

Summer 2021 is being promoted as an "outdoor summer" due to Covid-19 and businesses and restaurants have responded accordingly. Many urban areas have become pedestrianised and plenty of outdoor furniture to facilitate outdoor dining is available.

These changes to the streetscapes have caused concern among some people who are blind or vision impaired, as furniture is not adequately cordoned off or the new layout of previously familiar streets is disorientating, says the NCBI.

NCBI’s #ClearOurPaths campaign will run across social media until this Friday, August 27, highlighting the different obstacles each day.

They encourage others to join them by sharing on their social media channels too.

"Together, we can garner a greater understanding among the public about the needs of people with sight loss and how these temporary obstacles can impact their daily lives," says the NCBI.