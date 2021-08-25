Search our Archive

Tipperary's 'Knock Me Down' Challenge will put it up to everyone this Saturday

KNOCKMEALDOWNS AT THEIR FINEST

Knock ME Down challenge on Knockmealdown mountains a huge success

Nessa Stokes competing in the challenge.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie


Knock ME Down Challenge
The KnockMEDown Challenge will be taking place on this Saturday, August 28
The challenge will commence and finish at Newcastle GAA Hall. The multi/disciplinary event Includes: cycling to KillBallyboy Wood, picnic site on the Vee Rd outside Clogheen running (or walking) to Bay Lough & Kayaking on the lake. Return run or walk to picnic site using different return route and cycle to Newcastle.
For the more challenging route Knock ME Down MÒR Cycle via The Vee, Mount Melleray and return to Newcastle. This event has been a huge success in the past.
Further details re any available bookings, prizes & commence times etc on: https://bit.ly/3pt5gxu

