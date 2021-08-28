Search our Archive

28/08/2021

Memorial to be erected in honour of Tipperary's first-ever woman councillor

MARIAN TOBIN

Memorial to be erected in honour of Tipperary's first-ever woman councillor

Tipperary County Council plans to erect a permanent memorial for Tipperary’s first female Councillor Marian Tobin

Following the successful work carried out by the Daughters of Dún Iascaigh over the last three years to mark the contribution women have made to Cahir over the centuries, Tipperary County Council has announced plans to erect a permanent memorial to honour one of the women, Marian Tobin.
A bust of Marian Tobin will be unveiled once the new, planned library for Cahir opens, serving as a permanent reminder of her loyal service to Ireland and Tipperary. Marian Tobin née Carew played a pivotal role in the War of Independence, sheltering wanted men on the run, including Dan Breen and Ernie O’Malley. Her home at Tincurry, Cahir was later destroyed by the Black and Tans. Marian served as Tipperary’s first female councillor, following her election in 1920, just two years after women in Ireland were granted the right to vote.
Making the announcement during National Heritage Week, which took place from Saturday August 14 – Sunday August 22, the Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council and Councillor Marie Murphy said, “During this important week, I am delighted to announce plans to honour Marian Tobin, one of the women commemorated by the Daughters of Dún Iascaigh. Marian’s achievement in obtaining office so soon after emancipation is truly remarkable and she richly deserves to be recognised. I hope that her example will inspire young girls from Cahir and the surrounding areas to enter public office as Ireland still has the tenth lowest representation of women in parliament in Europe.
“Importantly, I would like to commend the work of the Daughters of Dún Iascaigh in raising awareness of the important contribution Marian Tobin and other women have made to Cahir over the centuries. This is an aspect of local heritage that is seldom considered or celebrated.

