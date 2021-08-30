Teenager was robbed of his bicycle while cycling in Clonmel

A 15 year-old youth was robbed of his bicycle while cycling along Clonmel's Inner Relief Road last Friday.
The teenager was cycling on the N24 bypass road's cycle path around 6.30pm on August 27 when he was accosted by two males dressed in black, who took his bicycle and escaped in the direction of the Cahir Road Roundabout.
The bicycle was a Giant brand model that was orange and black in colour.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson appealed to anyone who witnessed the robbery or has any information that may assist their investigation of the incident to contact the station at (052) 6177641.
