Gardaí warn OPW permission required to fly drones near national monuments in wake of Rock of Cashel incident

Gardaí have warned that drones are not allowed to fly close to or over national monuments without the Office of Public Work's permission in the wake of an incident at the Rock of Cashel.
The Tipperary Garda Facebook page reports that gardaí were called to an incident at the Rock of Cashel on Saturday morning when a drone collided with a structure and fell to the ground where staff were working.
"Thankfully no person was injured as a result. For the attention of all drone users: here are strict instructions that no drone is permitted to fly close to or over national monuments without permission of the OPW," said the Garda Facebook report.
