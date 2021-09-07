Glen Hotel in Tipperary sells after 105 bids with a final sale price of €224,000

The Glen Hotel in the heart of the Glen of Aherlow has been sold.

Liam O’Grady from DNG Liam O’Grady Auctioneers told The Nationalist that there were 105 bids with a final sale price of €224,000.

The hotel was sold via an online auction which was conducted by Liam O’Grady Auctioneers on Friday, August 27. The Hotel has been vacant for a number of years and has over time fallen into a state of disrepair.

When operational the hotel had 22 ensuite bedrooms, a 75 seater restaurant, a 70 seat public bar, and two extensive function rooms with 290 seat capacity.

The car park can hold up to 160 cars.

It is understood that the buyer plans to develop the site into a tourism/recreation business which will create employment, tourism accommodation and enhance the overall visitor experience to the magnificent Glen Of Aherlow.

The hotel is the hub for a wastewater treatment management for the adjacent Aherlow Woods houses and this has caused some concerns recently due to lack of maintenance.

Hopefully this will now be resolved with the sale of the building.

The property which can be found at the foot of the Glen, just 9km from Tipperary Town, promises huge potential for the new buyer, benefiting as it does from a wealth of local attractions including multiple golf courses, horse riding, fishing, hill walking/hiking, as well as some exceptional examples of traditional Irish architecture in the most stunning scenery and countryside (inland) that Ireland has to offer.

The news will be welcomed by local residents in the Glen of Aherlow and and in the surrounding Tipperary areas and we join with them in wishing the buyer every success with his plans for the building.