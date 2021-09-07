New era dawns for Two-Mile-Borris NS in Co Tipperary

Two Mile Borris National School marked a new era in its history this week when it opened its first Special Class for children with ASD.



Alongside the new Junior Infant children, the school staff welcomed six children to the ASD Class.



The class provides a specialised learning environment for children on the Autism Spectrum with class size capped at six pupils and resourced with one teacher and two special needs assistants.



Principal Michael Ryan said the school was honoured to be asked to open the class.



He said: “It was a special week to welcome our new pupils to our Junior Infant Class and our new ASD Class for the first time. The ASD class will provide an adapted, safe space for children to reach their full potential. We are delighted to be able to offer the new class to children in our locality.



“We look forward to making many happy memories with all our new pupils in the years ahead.”

Planning is already underway for a permanent extension to the building to cater for the ASD Class, with the Department of Education having committed to funding a two classroom ASD base at the school.