The Sound of Silence - Tony will be greatly missed in Tipperary

The late Tony Houlihan, Tipperary Town, who died on August 29, 2021.
The late Tony Houlihan from Tipperary Town, who was involved with numerous organisations in the town and was a regular ticket seller outside the Post Office, passed away on Sunday, August 29.
Picture supplied by: Martin Quinn
