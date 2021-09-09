Search

09/09/2021

Tipperary schoolboys reunite 64 years after starting secondary school in Cahir

Ten friends from the 1957 entrance class to St Joseph’s Secondary School in Cahir met once again in Cahir last week

The past pupils of St Joseph’s Secondary School in Cahir have been in constant communication since they held a reunion in Cahir six years ago. The friends met for the first time as an entrance class to St Joseph’s Secondary School in Cahir in 1957. The group of friends have continued the reunion to catch up every year since.
As the Covid-19 virus situation worsened last year a unanimous decision was made among them for a postponement of the annual gathering of classmates. This year with all fully vaccinated and all having reached their 77th birthday, ten of these lifelong friends met up once again in Cahir House Hotel last Thursday. Everyone had a great afternoon chatting and laughing and making up for lost time.
Frank Gregg, one of the group of lifelong friends, organises the much anticipated annual reunion. Frank said on the day, “We are the only year of annual reunions of 1957 entrants to secondary education in 50 years’ students who started in St Joseph’s College in Cahir. We are 12 in number after 64 years. We are a band of brothers now”. It really is wonderful to see such camaraderie after so many years, long may the annual reunion continue.

