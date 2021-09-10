Outdoors at the Castle - Excitement in Tipp as entertainment returns

After a very successful screening of the John Boorman film Excalibur in The Inch Field recently, the Society is hosting Outdoors at The Castle in the Inner Courtyard of Cahir Castle this weekend from September 9- 11 having missed out on events in 2020.



The Society was determined not to miss out again this year on The Summer Festival. While a return to the Great Hall was not possible, the Society is delighted to bring their guests to the imposing Inner Courtyard instead.

The outstanding Barbershop Quartet, Four in a Bar will perform on Friday September 10 and the folk singer, Sibéal Ní Chasaide accompanied by her father, Odhrán Ó Casaide on violin will perform on Saturday September 11.

There is something for everyone in this line up. Each event will start at 7.30pm sharp. Tickets are only available from www.eventbrite.ie.

As these events are outdoors, guests are asked to dress appropriately.

Seating will be provided for patrons in the Inner Courtyard.

The Society wishes to thank Tipperary County Council for the funding it has received under the Festivals and Events Scheme and the Creative Ireland programme respectively.

They are also grateful to the OPW for the support they have given to our events over the years. The Society hopes you can make it to one of these special outdoor events.

All welcome.