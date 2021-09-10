Search

10/09/2021

Outdoors at the Castle - Excitement in Tipp as entertainment returns

CAHIR

Cahir Castle

The outstanding Barbershop Quartet, Four in a Bar will perform on Friday September 10 and the folk singer, Sibéal Ní Chasaide accompanied by her father, Odhrán Ó Casaide on violin on Saturday

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

After a very successful screening of the John Boorman film Excalibur in The Inch Field recently, the Society is hosting Outdoors at The Castle in the Inner Courtyard of Cahir Castle this weekend from September 9- 11 having missed out on events in 2020.


The Society was determined not to miss out again this year on The Summer Festival. While a return to the Great Hall was not possible, the Society is delighted to bring their guests to the imposing Inner Courtyard instead.

The outstanding Barbershop Quartet, Four in a Bar will perform on Friday September 10 and the folk singer, Sibéal Ní Chasaide accompanied by her father, Odhrán Ó Casaide on violin will perform on Saturday September 11.

There is something for everyone in this line up. Each event will start at 7.30pm sharp. Tickets are only available from www.eventbrite.ie.
As these events are outdoors, guests are asked to dress appropriately.
Seating will be provided for patrons in the Inner Courtyard.
The Society wishes to thank Tipperary County Council for the funding it has received under the Festivals and Events Scheme and the Creative Ireland programme respectively.
They are also grateful to the OPW for the support they have given to our events over the years. The Society hopes you can make it to one of these special outdoor events.
All welcome.

Tipperary Arts lovers - Open night at Cahir Arts this Friday night

CAHIR

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media