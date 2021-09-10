Search

10/09/2021

Great news for Tipperary trad fans - Tradfest returning to Cahir

COMHALTAS CEOLTOIRI EIREANN

Great news for Tipperary trad fans - Tradfest returning to Cahir

Annual Tradfest will go ahead around the streets and venues of Cahir as normal and starting on Friday, September 17.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Last year Cahir Comhaltas presented their Sixth Annual Trad Fest online with music, song and dance through their Facebook page due to Covid-19 restrictions. So it is great to hear that this year the Annual Tradfest will go ahead around the streets and venues of Cahir as normal and starting on Friday, September 17.
The following is the schedule of events : On Friday, September 17 is the Opening Address at 7:30pm in Cahir House Hotel Followed by Seisiún Ceoil in Cahir House Hotel from 8pm - 9pm. On Saturday, September 18 there is Traditional Music at the Farmer’s Market from 11am-1pm, Street Seisiún in front of the Punters Rest & The Galtee Inn from 4pm - 6pm followed by a Seisiún in The Shamrock Lounge from 8pm – Close. On Sunday, September 19 at 2.00pm is a Trip To The Cottage - Trad Trail from The Dovecote to the Swiss Cottage and at 5pm the Farewell Recital is at Cahir House Hotel with a 6.30pm Seisiún The Abbey Tavern and 8.30pm Seisiún in The Hill Inn.
Please join with Cahir Comhaltas and make some time to visit with all your family and friends to hear the best of traditional Irish music, song and dance as performed by Cahir Comhaltas and special guests live in Cahir on the weekend of September 17 -19.
The very best of luck to all involved.

Recyling in Tipperary - Drinks cans project is proving a great success

CAHIR TIDY TOWNS

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media