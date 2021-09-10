Great news for Tipperary trad fans - Tradfest returning to Cahir

Annual Tradfest will go ahead around the streets and venues of Cahir as normal and starting on Friday, September 17.
Last year Cahir Comhaltas presented their Sixth Annual Trad Fest online with music, song and dance through their Facebook page due to Covid-19 restrictions. So it is great to hear that this year the Annual Tradfest will go ahead around the streets and venues of Cahir as normal and starting on Friday, September 17.
The following is the schedule of events : On Friday, September 17 is the Opening Address at 7:30pm in Cahir House Hotel Followed by Seisiún Ceoil in Cahir House Hotel from 8pm - 9pm. On Saturday, September 18 there is Traditional Music at the Farmer’s Market from 11am-1pm, Street Seisiún in front of the Punters Rest & The Galtee Inn from 4pm - 6pm followed by a Seisiún in The Shamrock Lounge from 8pm – Close. On Sunday, September 19 at 2.00pm is a Trip To The Cottage - Trad Trail from The Dovecote to the Swiss Cottage and at 5pm the Farewell Recital is at Cahir House Hotel with a 6.30pm Seisiún The Abbey Tavern and 8.30pm Seisiún in The Hill Inn.
Please join with Cahir Comhaltas and make some time to visit with all your family and friends to hear the best of traditional Irish music, song and dance as performed by Cahir Comhaltas and special guests live in Cahir on the weekend of September 17 -19.
The very best of luck to all involved.
