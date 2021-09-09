Recyling in Tipperary - Drinks cans project is proving a great success

Once again the drinks can collection for September was a huge success. This project in association with ABP Cahir to recycle for a year is proving to be very worthwhile and we would like to thank ABP for their assistance in bailing the cans and recycling.

Tidy Towns next collection is on Saturday, October 2 so if you are recycling keep your drinks cans to one side and let us turn them into winter colour in the planters in town.

Elsewhere, we are looking forward to works being completed on the Swiss Walk from the gates to the bridge. A new surface just like what we have in the first section will make it very accessible to all.

Over the last few weeks we have been busy removing the briars and weeds from the hedgerows. Members are also working in the Sensory Garden on a tidy up project and thanks to Sumana Kelly who is co-ordinating this project. The sensory garden on Church Street is a hidden gem and was overdue a facelift. Also, during September we hope to start work on our orchard along the Swiss Walk and have it ready for planting once some damp weather sets in. This will be a huge undertaking but will tie into the biodiversity of the area.

Some semi-mature native Irish trees have been sponsored by ABP that will fill some gaps in the Inch Field and six will be planted inside the rails to complement the wildflower meadow along the Golf Club boundary. We have cleared some of the overgrowth along the river bank at the Mall which gives better views from the main bridge and hopefully over the next year this area will open up towards the Viaduct once we get the wall rebuilt at St Paul’s and more and more start to use this area for their coffee and lunch breaks.

During September we will also be installing our outdoor bicycle service bay near the public toilets as more and more use the town as a cycling destination. Thanks to Duggan Skip hire for the sponsorship of this piece of equipment. With more and more cycling St Declan’s Way it is sure to get good usage. Water butts were distributed to some residents groups and members that were watering during the year. This water recycling initiative was as a result of our participation in the Greener Towns’ Initiative. All in all the month of September looks like being a busy one and we will continue with litter patrols and improvements while we wait in anticipation of results due out in November this year. A little bit later than usual, and it’s like waiting on the exam results to see how we got on! We meet as normal on Wednesdays at 7pm.