Search

13/09/2021

County Tipperary community in campaign to raise €100,000 - get rid of your scrap now!

FETHARD

County Tipperary community in campaign to raise €100,000 - get rid of your scrap now!

Scrap Collection weekend September 25/26 in a fundraising drive for Fethard Town Park

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Fethard Town Park, www.fethardtownpark.ie, is currently under construction and making excellent progress with Phase 1 due for completion in November 2021.

The all-inclusive multi-purpose shared facility will be a thriving addition to Fethard and wider area giving all members of the community, young and old alike, access to sport, recreational and wellbeing facilities.
As part of our fundraising drive, we have to raise €100,000 in community funds so to aid that we are holding a Scrap Collection weekend September 25/26. We would be every so grateful if you could place this notice in The Nationalist and On line prior to September 25/26 to let locals know of our event. Support from local businesses is essential to ensure the facility is completed on time and within budget and strengthens our effect to operate and manage a sustainable community sport and recreation facility.

See notice below:
SAVE THE DATE: Put the date in your diary September 25/26, from 10am to 4pm to clear out the shed, the garden or yard and get rid of unwanted scrap. Drop off point is Fethard Town Park for all your domestic, farmyard and machinery scrap. No item too big or too small.
For further information contact info@fethardtownpark.ie
Again let me thank you in advance, we really appreciate any help we can get.

Kind Regards, Geraldine Hanley
Fethard Town Park, Rocklow Road, Fethard

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media