County Tipperary community in campaign to raise €100,000 - get rid of your scrap now!

Fethard Town Park, www.fethardtownpark.ie, is currently under construction and making excellent progress with Phase 1 due for completion in November 2021.

The all-inclusive multi-purpose shared facility will be a thriving addition to Fethard and wider area giving all members of the community, young and old alike, access to sport, recreational and wellbeing facilities.

As part of our fundraising drive, we have to raise €100,000 in community funds so to aid that we are holding a Scrap Collection weekend September 25/26. We would be every so grateful if you could place this notice in The Nationalist and On line prior to September 25/26 to let locals know of our event. Support from local businesses is essential to ensure the facility is completed on time and within budget and strengthens our effect to operate and manage a sustainable community sport and recreation facility.

See notice below:

SAVE THE DATE: Put the date in your diary September 25/26, from 10am to 4pm to clear out the shed, the garden or yard and get rid of unwanted scrap. Drop off point is Fethard Town Park for all your domestic, farmyard and machinery scrap. No item too big or too small.

For further information contact info@fethardtownpark.ie

Again let me thank you in advance, we really appreciate any help we can get.

Kind Regards, Geraldine Hanley

Fethard Town Park, Rocklow Road, Fethard