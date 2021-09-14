Tipperary's Music Generation seeking supply of musical instruments and equipment

File photo
Tipperary Education and Training Board are seeking tenders for the supply of musical instruments and equipment that will be used in the provision of services for Music Generation within Tipperary.
Interested parties must register their interest on the eTenders web site (www.etenders.gov.ie) in order to be included on the mailing list for clarifications.
All information relating to attachments, including clarifications and changes, will be published on the Irish Government Procurement Opportunities Portal (www.etenders.gov.ie) only. Registration is free of charge.
The request includes: musical instruments and parts, musical flutes and electrically amplified musical instruments.
The deadline for responses in September 16.
