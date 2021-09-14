Gardai got a great early morning welcome in one Tipperary village on C-Saw fundraising walk

Rockwell Rovers GAA Club chairman was up at the crack of dawn to get the local GAA Club facilities ready for the C-Saw fundraising walk
TIPPERARY GARDAI “WALK TO THE BEAT” FOR C-SAW
Members of the force from the Garda College in Templemore have been taking part in a charity walk in aid of suicide awareness and C-Saw.
Like many other services Clonmel based C-Saw has had its fundraising abilities hampered due to Covid. The event was organised by Michael Dempsey, they covered over 70 kilometres from Clonmel to the Garda College on September 8 and 9.
En route they went through New Inn where they stopped off at Rockwell Rovers GAA club for a little break and some refreshments.
A big thank you to our chairman John Hally who got up very early to have the place opened and to committee members who helped tidy up the night before i.e., Jimmy Looby, Martina Durkin, Annette Carroll, and Lorraine Farrell.
They then continued through Cashel, Horse & Jockey, Thurles and then down the backroad to Templemore so it was a good distance.
It’s not too late to donate to this worthy cause. People can donate to the Garda on www.idonate.ie/ walktothebeat2021.
