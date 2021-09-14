Search

14/09/2021

Gardaí seized an estimated €13,000 worth of drugs in Cashel

Gardaí seized an estimated €13,000 worth of drugs in Cashel

The cocaine and cannabis herb gardaí found during a search operation in Cashel

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Gardaí have seized an estimated €13,000 worth of cannabis herb and cocaine found in a search operation they conducted in Cashel.

The drugs were found stashed at three locations at Hughes Lot East, Cashel on Saturday, September 4.

A Cahir Garda Station spokesman said the searches were conducted following a surveillance operation carried out by members of the Cahir/Cashel District Drugs Unit. The Garda Regional Dog Unit assisted the drugs unit gardaí in the search.

“We haven't arrested any person yet but we are seeking an individual in relation to the drugs seized,” said the Garda spokesman.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media