Gardaí seized an estimated €13,000 worth of drugs in Cashel

The cocaine and cannabis herb gardaí found during a search operation in Cashel
Gardaí have seized an estimated €13,000 worth of cannabis herb and cocaine found in a search operation they conducted in Cashel.
The drugs were found stashed at three locations at Hughes Lot East, Cashel on Saturday, September 4.
A Cahir Garda Station spokesman said the searches were conducted following a surveillance operation carried out by members of the Cahir/Cashel District Drugs Unit. The Garda Regional Dog Unit assisted the drugs unit gardaí in the search.
“We haven't arrested any person yet but we are seeking an individual in relation to the drugs seized,” said the Garda spokesman.
