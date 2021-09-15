World Suicide Prevention Day marked in Tipperary and across the south east

A number of events across the counties of the south east on World Suicide Prevention Day, Friday, September 10 marked the occasion, with a particular emphasis on Traveller Mental Health.

The various activities in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, south Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford were supported by HSE/South East Community Healthcare (SECH).

A pocket/wallet card with helpline numbers was launched by the Tipperary Traveller Rural Project, funded by the HSE Regional Suicide Resource Office under the Connecting for Life project.

Two outdoor coffee mornings were also staged by the Clonmel Traveller Project to provide information for Travellers on mental health awareness, to mark World Suicide Prevention Day and to remember lost loved ones.

Speaking about the range of events held by the HSE, including those specific to the Traveller community in the south east, Tracy Nugent (HSE/South East Community Healthcare Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention) said “Suicide prevention is everyone’s concern. Looking after our mental health is a cornerstone for improving the health of our people. It is as important as physical health.

"Throughout the health services, we have structures in place to try to ensure that people get the right type of help and we continually strive to establish a better understanding of suicidal behaviour, and to support communities to prevent and respond to issues associated with suicidal behaviour.

“If you, a member of your family or someone you know is in distress or needs someone to talk to, help, support and advice are available.

"In the first instance contact your GP, if it is late in the evening or at the weekend call CAREDOC on (0818) 300 365.

"If you or someone is in immediate danger go to the Emergency Department of your nearest hospital or call the emergency services on 999 or 112.”